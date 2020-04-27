Clemson has forged quite the pipeline of defensive backs from the Atlanta area, including its newest cornerback picked in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

In addition to its commitment at the position, the Tigers are making a strong play for another touted corner in that vicinity.

Covington (Ga.) Newton four-star Nyland Green has increasingly heard from Clemson in recent weeks and spoke Sunday with corners coach Mike Reed.