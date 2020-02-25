ATLANTA, Ga. | Jose Alvarado played through an arm injury to score 19 points and Georgia Tech overcame Aamir Simms’ 23 points to beat Clemson 68-59 on Tuesday night. Alvarado played most of the game with a wrap on his left arm after appearing to fall on the arm late in the first half. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Alvarado helped the Yellow Jackets stretch their lead to double figures for the first time. Georgia Tech led only 49-46 before back-to-back baskets by the junior guard, including a 3-pointer. Bubba Parham’s layup with 6:33 remaining extended the lead to 10 points at 56-46. ALSO SEE: Clemson's 2020 signees | Clemson's junior commitments Georgia Tech (14-14, 8-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) earned its fifth straight home win. Michael Devoe had 14 points and eight assists. Clemson (14-13, 8-9) had its three-game winning streak snapped. Simms finished two points away from matching his career high of 25 against Duke on Jan. 14.

Aamir Simms turned in a game-high 23 points Tuesday night in Atlanta. (US Presswire)

Georgia Tech stretched its lead to 13 points at 61-48. Clemson cut the lead to 66-59 on Hunter Tyson’s basket with 1:11 remaining. Following a missed 3-pointer by Simms, the Yellow Jackets worked on the clock before Alvarado’s jumper provided the final margin. The Tigers led 25-20 before suffering a drought of eight consecutive missed shots from the field. The Yellow Jackets seized the opportunity by taking the lead with a 14-2 run, including nine consecutive points, for a 34-27 lead. Simms finally ended the Tigers’ field-goal drought with only 4 seconds remaining in the half. Alvarado fell to the floor, grabbing his left arm in obvious pain, following a collision under the basket late in the first half. He returned to his feet while action continued on the other end of the court and then caught a pass to make a 3-pointer before again grabbing his arm and leaving the game with 5:19 remaining in the half. Alvarado was escorted to the locker room and returned to action in the final minute of the half with a wrap on the arm.