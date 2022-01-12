Clemson comes up short in 72-56 loss at Notre Dame

Clemson was looking for its second straight road win Wednesday night after edging N.C. State in Raleigh last Saturday, but Notre Dame would have none of it. The Irish (10-5, 4-1) controlled the Tigers (10-6, 2-3) all night en route to a 72-56 win. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! P.J. Hall led the Tigers in scoring (14) and rebounds (7) while Notre Dame's Dane Goodwin turned in a game-high 21 points.

Hunter Tyson was one of two Tigers to reach double figures in scoring Wednesday night in South Bend. (Getty)

Clemson got on the board on its first possession following a Hall layup. The Tigers' brief 2-0 advantage would be their only lead of the night. Notre Dame quickly surged to a 17-6 lead within the first five minutes of play after a Goodwin layup. Hunter Tyson's three-pointer with just under 12 minutes remaining before halftime would pull Clemson to within five at 19-14, but the Tigers would come no closer for the remainder of the game. From there, the Irish went on an 8-0 run to open up a 27-14 advantage, capped by a Cormac Ryan three-pointer. Notre Dame would go on to claim a 39-22 lead at intermission. The Irish led by as much as 23 in the second half, but with just over 13 minutes remaining the Tigers began to cut into the deficit on a brief 10-3 run. An Alex Hemenway free throw would pull Clemson to within 14 with just over one minute left in regulation before another Ryan three-point basket put a bow on Notre Dame's 16-point victory.