BLACKSBURG, Va. | P.J. Horne scored 17 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 70-58 victory over Clemson on Wednesday. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Horne connected on 6 of 10 from the floor for the Hokies (16-14, 7-12 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot better than 50% for the first time in an ACC game this season and snapped a four-game losing streak. ALSO SEE: Clemson's 2020 signees | Clemson's junior commitments Horne tied a career high with four 3-pointers, and Tyrece Radford added 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting for Virginia Tech, which shot 54.2% from the floor (26 of 48) and hit 12 3-pointers. The Hokies made 16 of 27 from the floor in the second half to pull away. Tevin Mack was the lone Clemson player in double figures, scoring 12 points. The Tigers (15-14, 9-10) had won four of their past five games coming into this game.

Tevin Mack was the only Clemson player to reach double figures in scoring Wednesday night, adding 12 points. (AP)

Virginia Tech broke open a close game midway through the second half. Clemson grabbed a 42-41 lead on a field goal by Mack, but the Hokies responded with a 13-0 run. Hunter Cattoor and Jalen Cone capped the run, with Cattoor scoring on a breakaway dunk and a 3-pointer, and Cone burying a 3-pointer from the wing for a 54-42 lead. Clemson never recovered. Cattoor scored nine points, Isaiah Wilkins had eight, and Cone added six to lead a Virginia Tech bench that finished with 23 points.