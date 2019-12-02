There's a new No. 1 in today's update of the Rivals100.

Clemson 5-star commit (DL) Bryan Bresee of Damascus (MD) was moved up to the nation's top spot overall regardless of position, edging longtime No. 1 and fellow Clemson (QB) commit D.J. Uiagalelei of Bellflower, Calif.

Said Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell: “It comes down to talent and motor and they are equally important at the defensive tackle or defensive end position. And Bresee has it all. He’s a no-brainer in this class because he’s so big and athletic and he loves football so much."

Monday's release of the updated top 10 kick starts a week of revised rankings from Rivals.com which will again update rankings for the class of 2020 in January prior to the second National Signing Day.

The revised top 10 is dotted with Clemson commits and targets. Following Bresee and Uiagalelei are five-star linebacker and Clemson target Justin Flowe of Upland (Calif.) at No. 4 , Columbia 5-star (DL) and Clemson target Jordan Burch at No. 8 and 5-star Clemson (DL) commit Myles Murphy of Powder Springs (Ga.) at No. 9.

The Tigers currently have the nation's No. 2-ranked recruiting class, a haul comprised of 20 commits ... for now. Clemson's coaching staff is expected to add several more pledges to the class this winter or prior to the first Wednesday in February, the final signing day of the 2020 cycle.