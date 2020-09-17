Clemson connecting with Kentucky defensive end
While a select few offers have gone out to higher-profile candidates, Clemson continues to consistently communicate with a defensive end lower on most radars.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Louisville (Ky.) Ballard’s Jadairion Smith began hearing from defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall in June, and Hall has routinely checked in since.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news