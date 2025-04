BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Clemson heads into the spring evaluation period with the nation's No. 2-ranked recruiting class according to Rivals.com.

And with the Tigers' official visit weekend beginning late next month, we believe they're positioned well to add to that impressive haul, based on our returns from numerous top-ranked recruiting targets we are talking to.

CLEMSON CONTINUES TO TREND FOR NUMEROUS TOP RECRUITING TARGETS (For subscribers-only)