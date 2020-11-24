TigerIllustrated - Clemson debuts at No. 3 in CFP rankings

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

The Clemson Tigers (7-1, 6-1) now know where they stand in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Tigers, who face Pitt (5-4, 4-4) on Saturday, debuted at No. 3 in the initial CFP rankings Tuesday night, representing a seat at the table in the College Football's playoffs later this winter. Clemson has been to the CFP five consecutive years.

Clemson's only blemish this season was a double overtime loss to No. 2 Notre Dame in South Bend earlier this month in a game without All-American QB and Heisman candidate Trevor Lawrence.

Ahead of the Tigers in Tuesday night's rankings were Alabama and Notre Dame respectively.

FULL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Northwestern

9. Georgia

10. Miami