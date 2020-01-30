Clemson defensive end giving up football
CLEMSON | A starting defensive player on Clemson's 2019 football team has decided to walk way from football, Tigerillustrated.com has confirmed.
Defensive end Logan Rudolph, who has two years of eligibility remaining, has decided to give up football to pursue an acting career.
Rudolph has told people he eventually plans to move to California to chase his dream of becoming an actor.
Rudolph started nine games last season as a redshirt sophomore and totaled 26 tackles in 403 snaps. He had five tackles for loss, a sack and three quarterback pressures. Rudolph played just 141 snaps in 2018. He received a medical redshirt following the 2017 season.
Rudolph has been removed from the NCAA squad list, Tigerillustrated.com confirmed this week. He is planning to graduate in May.
Ends coach Lemanski Hall is set to welcome back ends Justin Foster, Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry and Justin Mascoll. Five-star freshman Myles Murphy enrolled early and could make a case for playing time as a freshman in 2020.
Rivals.com billed Rudolph, a former Northwestern standout, seventh overall regardless of position in the state of South Carolina in 2017, 48th nationally among outside linebacker prospects.
