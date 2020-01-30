CLEMSON | A starting defensive player on Clemson's 2019 football team has decided to walk way from football, Tigerillustrated.com has confirmed.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Defensive end Logan Rudolph, who has two years of eligibility remaining, has decided to give up football to pursue an acting career.

ALSO SEE: Dabo Swinney's 5-star Philosophy | Thursday Insider Notes | Our inside look at Clemson's QB rotation | Clemson's junior commitments

Rudolph has told people he eventually plans to move to California to chase his dream of becoming an actor.