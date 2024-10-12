Clemson delivers complete game performance vs. Wake Forest

The Tigers had some red-zone hiccups last week at Florida State that kept that game from getting truly out of hand.

The latter was in a different galaxy from the former Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem.

Consider that malady cured in a 49-14 annihilation of the Demon Deacons and their Wakey-leaky defense.

Clemson (5-1, 3-0 ACC) piled up 566 yards to just 233 for the Deacons. The Tigers rushed for 223 yards and held Wake to 87, and amassed 37 first downs to 16 for the hosts.

Total plays: 85-57 in favor of the orange helmets.

Total red-zone trips: Five.

Total red-zone touchdowns: Five.

Average margin of victory since a 34-3 loss to Georgia in the opener: 29.4 points.

Yeah, pretty good for a Top 10 team that was supposed to be spiraling into mediocrity after the opening 60 minutes of football in 2024.

Cade Klubnik viewed this as a "get-right game," and not just for the missed scoring opportunities in scoring territory against FSU.

That 17-12 win over the Deacons last year at Death Valley was a lot harder than it should've been, and he was one of the culprits that day as he completed 18 of 28 passes for 131 yards and zero touchdowns.

For the fifth consecutive game, Klubnik served notice that this is a new year for him -- and, consequently, for this high-flying offense.

A few sputters early, and a 7-0 deficit after one quarter.

Then the Tigers were off to the races with a 28-point second quarter.

And Klubnik provided the horsepower by throwing darts and managing the offense in a way he seldom did in 2023 as a first-year starter.

Three touchdowns and 309 yards passing on a 31-of-41 clip was a bit of an upgrade from Klubnik compared to last year's game against Wake. He repeatedly picked apart a Deacons' zone defense that was geared to trying to make teams execute down the field.