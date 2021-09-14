Clemson digging in with blooming QB prospect
For the second year in a row, Clemson's staff has opened the fall by planting seeds with a relatively unheralded quarterback whose stock is growing amid stellar initial performances this season.
Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian high-three star Christopher Vizzina was a guest for Clemson at its season-opener in Charlotte, N.C., a little more than a week ago.
