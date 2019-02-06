Tigerillustrated.com

The Tigers (14-8, 4-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third straight game and beat the Yellow Jackets for the 17th time in their last 21 meetings, including a 72-60 victory when the teams played last month at Clemson.

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Marcquise Reed scored 19 points and Clemson kept up its domination of Georgia Tech, sweeping the season series with a 65-42 blowout Wednesday night.

Clemson took control with a 24-6 run in the first half, turning an early 6-5 deficit into a commanding 29-12 lead. Six players scored during the spurt, led by Reed with six points. Elijah Thomas and David Skara chipped in with five points apiece.

The Yellow Jackets closed the gap to 33-24 at halftime but didn’t have nearly enough offensive weapons to overcome such a hefty deficit. The home team made only nine of 31 shots inside the 3-point arc and finished at 30 percent overall from the field.

Skara and Aamir Simms scored 13 points apiece for Clemson, which shot 49 percent.

James Banks III led Georgia Tech with 13 points to go with seven blocks — all in the first half. Brandon Alston added 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers have feasted on the ACC’s bottom dwellers in their last two games, beating Wake Forest and Georgia Tech by a combined 50 points.

Georgia Tech: Point guard Jose Alvarado, the team’s leading scorer, has endured two straight brutal shooting games. After missing all 10 of his attempts in a loss at Florida State, he went 1 for 10 against the Tigers and finished with just 3 points. The Yellow Jackets simply have no chance when Alvarado is so ineffective.

UP NEXT

Clemson: Returns home to host No. 11 Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Hits the road Sunday to face Notre Dame, a team the Yellow Jackets defeated 63-61 in their first meeting Jan. 22.

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel