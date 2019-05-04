Tigerillustrated.com

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the home-and-home weekend series, improved to 28-18 , while the Runnin' Bulldogs dropped to 19-23.

CLEMSON -- Logan Davidson hit his 40th career home run in Clemson's seven-run fifth inning, as the Tigers defeated Gardner-Webb 10-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.

Kyle Wilkie lined a two-run homer, his third of the year, off the foul pole in the first inning.



Clemson exploded for seven runs in the fifth inning, keyed by run-scoring singles by Davis Sharpe, Bryce Teodosio and Sam Hall along with a three-run homer by Davidson, his 13th of the season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs dented the scoreboard with two runs in the sixth inning.

Pinch-hitter Chad Fairey added a run-scoring single in the eighth inning for his first career hit.

Sharpe (6-3) earned the win by allowing three hits, two runs and two walks with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched.

Gardner-Webb starter Isaac Campbell (2-4) suffered the loss, as he gave up two runs on four hits in 4.0 innings pitched.

The home-and-home series concludes at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C. on Sunday at 2 p.m.

