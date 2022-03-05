Clemson closes regular season with 63-59 win over Virginia Tech

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription! Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE ------------------------------------------ Box score CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers closed their 2021-22 regular season on a high note Saturday, picking up a quality win over Virginia Tech in Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers' 63-59 victory snapped a three-game losing streak to the Hokies and closed their home record at 11-5 for the season. In addition, with the win Clemson (16-15, 8-12) avoided its first losing (regular) season in nine years. Tech fell to 19-12 overall and 11-9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

P.J. Hall's return Saturday pushed Clemson over the finish line to a winning record to close the regular season. (Getty)

A Hunter Tyson three-pointer and a jumper by David Collins pushed Clemson out to a quick 5-0 lead. The Tigers would not fall behind the Hokies until seven minutes remaining in the first half when Nahiem Alleyne's three-pointer put the Hokies up 21-18. Keve Aluma's dunk with just over a minute remaining before intermission put Tech up 33-24, its largest lead of the game. The Tigers would score the half's final six points on baskets from Alex Hemenway and Collins. P.J. Hall, who returned to action after nursing a broken clavicle suffered last month, scored the first two baskets of the second half, giving the Tigers a 34-33 lead. It would set the tone for a Clemson team that would control much of the second half. With 4:55 left, two Sean Pedulla free throws for Tech evened the score at 54-54. Hall scored the Tigers' next two baskets and with 2:30 left, a Nick Honor jumper gave the Tigers a 60-57 advantage that would remain with under a minute to go. A foul by Honor with 45 seconds left would send Tech's Justyn Mutts to the line where he would convert both free throws, cutting the Tigers' lead to 60-59. Tyson's jumper with 32 seconds left widened Clemson's lead to 62-59. Then Chase Hunter went to the line with eight seconds remaining and converted one of the two shots to seal the Tigers' 63-59 win.