Published Dec 8, 2024
Clemson draws 12 seed in College Football Playoff, will face No. 5 Texas
CLEMSON -- After winning its 22nd Atlantic Coast Conference Championship all-time Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Clemson Tigers (10-3, 8-1) punched their ticket to the 2024 College Football Playoffs.

Sunday the Tigers learned their fate for stage two of their postseason play, as the College Football Playoff selection committee tabbed the Tigers as a No. 12 seed.

The Tigers will face No. 5 seed Texas (11-2) in Austin in round one of the playoffs. The two teams will face one another on December 21 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

The Longhorns have opened as a 10.5-11-point favorite.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEEDING

1. Oregon (13-0) - BYE

2. Georgia (11-2) - BYE

3. Boise State (12-1) - BYE

4. Arizona State (11-2) - BYE

5. Texas (11-2)

6. Penn State (11-2)

7. Notre Dame (11-1)

8. Ohio State (10-2)

9. Tennessee (10-2)

10. Indiana (11-1)

11. SMU (11-2)

12. Clemson (10-3)

