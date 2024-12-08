Clemson draws 12 seed in College Football Playoff, will face No. 5 Texas

TODAY: Up to 50% OFF on a ton of Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!
CLEMSON -- After winning its 22nd Atlantic Coast Conference Championship all-time Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Clemson Tigers (10-3, 8-1) punched their ticket to the 2024 College Football Playoffs.
BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!
Sunday the Tigers learned their fate for stage two of their postseason play, as the College Football Playoff selection committee tabbed the Tigers as a No. 12 seed.
The Tigers will face No. 5 seed Texas (11-2) in Austin in round one of the playoffs. The two teams will face one another on December 21 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.
The Longhorns have opened as a 10.5-11-point favorite.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEEDING
1. Oregon (13-0) - BYE
2. Georgia (11-2) - BYE
3. Boise State (12-1) - BYE
4. Arizona State (11-2) - BYE
5. Texas (11-2)
6. Penn State (11-2)
7. Notre Dame (11-1)
8. Ohio State (10-2)
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
9. Tennessee (10-2)
10. Indiana (11-1)
11. SMU (11-2)
12. Clemson (10-3)
TODAY: Up to 50% OFF on a ton of Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!