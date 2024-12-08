Clemson draws 12 seed in College Football Playoff, will face No. 5 Texas

TODAY: Up to 50% OFF on a ton of Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

CLEMSON -- After winning its 22nd Atlantic Coast Conference Championship all-time Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Clemson Tigers (10-3, 8-1) punched their ticket to the 2024 College Football Playoffs.

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Sunday the Tigers learned their fate for stage two of their postseason play, as the College Football Playoff selection committee tabbed the Tigers as a No. 12 seed.

The Tigers will face No. 5 seed Texas (11-2) in Austin in round one of the playoffs. The two teams will face one another on December 21 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

The Longhorns have opened as a 10.5-11-point favorite.