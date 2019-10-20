Clemson drops again in this week's AP Poll
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Despite a 45-10 win over Louisville in Cardinal Stadium Saturday, Clemson (7-0, 5-0) has again fallen in the latest Associated Press Poll. The Tigers, who had nine first-place votes, dropped to No. 4 behind Ohio State.
ALSO SEE: The latest on 5-star Clemson recruiting target Justin Flowe | Clemson's verbal commitments | Clemson's junior commitments
Clemson will host Boston College (4-3, 2-2) next Saturday in a game televised by The ACC Network. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
THIS WEEK'S AP POLL (First-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Alabama (24)
2. LSU (16)
3. Ohio State (13)
4. Clemson (9)
5. Oklahoma
6. Penn State
7. Florida
8. Notre Dame
9. Auburn
10. Georgia
11. Oregon
12. Utah
13. Wisconsin
14. Baylor
15. Texas
16. SMU
17. Minnesota
18. Cincinnati
19. Michigan
20. Iowa
21. Appalachian State
22. Boise State
23. Iowa State
24. Arizona State
25. Wake Forest
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego State 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, USC 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1
Game-week DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel. Click HERE!