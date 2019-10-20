THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Despite a 45-10 win over Louisville in Cardinal Stadium Saturday, Clemson (7-0, 5-0) has again fallen in the latest Associated Press Poll. The Tigers, who had nine first-place votes, dropped to No. 4 behind Ohio State.

Clemson will host Boston College (4-3, 2-2) next Saturday in a game televised by The ACC Network. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

THIS WEEK'S AP POLL (First-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alabama (24)

2. LSU (16)

3. Ohio State (13)

4. Clemson (9)

5. Oklahoma

6. Penn State

7. Florida

8. Notre Dame

9. Auburn

10. Georgia

11. Oregon

12. Utah

13. Wisconsin

14. Baylor

15. Texas

16. SMU

17. Minnesota

18. Cincinnati

19. Michigan

20. Iowa

21. Appalachian State

22. Boise State

23. Iowa State

24. Arizona State

25. Wake Forest

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego State 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, USC 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1

