Clemson drops below .500 after 76-61 loss to Notre Dame

CLEMSON -- For the first time in nine years Clemson has fallen below .500 in the month of February. Clemson dropped to 12-13 on the season after a 76-61 setback to Notre Dame Saturday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! The Tigers slipped to 4-10 in Atlantic Coast Conference play while the Irish moved to 18-7 overall and 11-3 in league play, tied with Duke for first place.

Brad Brownell's team faced one of the most difficult three-game stretches in recent memory, having played North Carolina, Duke and Notre Dame in a span of just five days. (Dawson Powers - US Presswire)

The Tigers, who have now lost eight of their last 10 games, briefly held a 3-2 advantage with just over a minute in after a Nick Honor three-pointer, but would not lead again at any point in the game. After a second Blake Wesley free throw conversion at the 13:47 minute mark, Notre Dame was comfortably ahead 17-5. Just over three minutes later, the Irish enjoyed what would be their largest lead of the game at 28-11 after a Prentiss Hubb basket from long range. The Tigers would soon cut into the deficit to head into intermission down 38-28. Notre Dame would control the second half and by double digits for much of the way. Clemson true freshman forward Ian Schieffelin, who was making just his second career start, added the first basket of the second half. Schieffelin scored just six points but again pulled down a team-high nine rebounds after leading the Tigers with 10 boards against Duke on Thursday. A P.J. Hall free throw conversion with 8:25 remaining cut the Irish's lead to 57-50. An 8-0 run from there by Notre Dame would keep its advantage in double digits the rest of the way en route to a 15-point win.