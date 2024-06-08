Box score CLEMSON -- No. 13 Florida scored seven runs in the fifth inning in its 10-7 victory over No. 3 Clemson in the Clemson Super Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com! The Gators, who took a 1-0 lead in the super regional, improved to 33-28, while the Tigers dropped to 44-15. It was the first meeting since 1983 and the first meeting at Clemson since 1930.

Alden Mathes accounted for three of Clemson's nine hits Saturday. (Getty Images)

The Tigers scored two two-out runs in the first inning on a wild pitch and bases-loaded walk by Jack Crighton, then Jarren Purify led off the second inning with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. Ashton Wilson lined a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning. Jimmy Obertop led off the bottom of the third inning with his 21st homer of the season to up Clemson's lead to 4-1. Tyler Shelnut responded with a solo homer in the fourth inning. The Gators plated seven runs on four hits in the top of the fifth inning to take a 9-4 lead. Jac Caglianone belted a three-run homer to give Florida the lead. Later in the frame, Luke Heyman ripped a run-scoring single, then Florida added three more runs in the inning, capped by Michael Robertson's two-out, run-scoring single. Tristan Bissetta crushed a long solo homer, his seventh of the year, in the bottom of the fifth inning. In the sixth inning, Jacob Hinderleider lofted a sacrifice fly and Blake Wright brought home a run on a groundout. Heyman added a solo homer in the ninth inning.