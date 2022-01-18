Clemson drops third straight in 91-78 loss to Syracuse

The Tigers (10-8) have now lost three straight and four of their last five games, dropping to 2-5 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

P.J. Hall led Clemson with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Buddy Boeheim's 25 points for the Orange would be a game-high.

The Orange (9-9, 3-4) held a narrow lead at intermission and would not look back en route to a 91-78 win over the Tigers.

Clemson was hoping to stop some mid-January hemorrhaging Tuesday night in the Carrier Dome, but Syracuse would have none of it.

The Tigers got on the board first, moving out to an early 4-0 lead after a David Collins layup.

Syracuse would respond two minutes in following a Joseph Girard III three-point conversion. The Orange would lead much of the first half, jumping out to a 21-9 lead with just over 12 minutes remaining before intermission.

The Tigers would cut into the lead following a 14-4 run, later tying the Orange 31-31 with 4:22 to go before the half by way of an Ian Schieffelin layup. A Hall basket with 1:27 left before the half would give Clemson a 39-37 advantage. It would be the Tigers' last lead of the game. A Buddy Boeheim three-pointer 13 seconds later put the Orange up 40-39 at the break.

Clemson stayed within close range of Syracuse for just over five minutes into the second half and trailed just 52-50 after an Al-Amir Dawes three-pointer.

A Jimmy Boeheim jumper with nine minutes remaining would put the Orange up 11.

The Tigers would later pull within six, down 78-72 with 3:53 left after a Collins jumper. From there, the Orange would only widen its lead to close out a 91-78 win.

The Orange shot 53.4-percent from the floor and hit 9-of-22 three-pointers (40.9%). The Tigers would shoot 50%, but just 30.8% from long range.

Syracuse had four players reach double figures in scoring, led by Buddy Boeheim's 25 points. Boeheim was joined by Joseph Girard III (23 points), Jesse Edwards (15) and Jimmy Boeheim (13).

The Tigers had three players reach double figures in scoring, as Collins and Chase Hunter added 18 and 11 points respectively.

Syracuse will travel to Duke on Saturday while Clemson will return to Littlejohn Coliseum to host Pitt (7-10) on Saturday. The Tigers will tip off against the Panthers at 6 p.m. in a game televised by the ACC Network.

