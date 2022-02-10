Clemson drops to .500 after 82-64 loss to No. 7 Duke

SHOP for officially-licensed Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

Clemson dropped its third straight Thursday night in a game where it was outclassed for much of the evening against No. 7 Duke. The 82-64 loss dropped Clemson to 12-12 on the season and 4-9 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Duke (20-4, 10-3), who was upset by Clemson the last time the two teams met in Littlejohn Coliseum two years ago, never trailed Thursday night. The Blue Devils, led by Trevor Keels' game-high 25 points, drew first blood on a Paolo Banchero jumper nearly two minutes in. Clemson's P.J. Hall would quickly respond with a dunk on the next possession. The two teams were tied at four points apiece on a second free throw conversion by Al-Amir Dawes with just under three minutes expired. From there, Duke went on a 14-2 run, enjoying an 18-6 advantage following a Jeremy Roach layup with 11:55 remaining before intermission.

Clemson guard David Collins is shown here colliding with Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. Thursday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

Another dunk by Hall nearly three minutes later capped an 8-0 run by the Tigers, but Duke would immediately respond with a 9-0 run of its own, maintaining a comfortable advantage into the break. With 3:01 left before halftime, David Collins was ejected for a flagrant foul on Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. Collins subsequently apologized to Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Moore, who finished with eight points on 3-of-9 shooting, would remain in the game. The Blue Devils would carry a comfortable 38-27 lead into the break. Clemson scored the first two baskets of the second half and would trail just 45-40 at the 16:38 mark after Dawes hit from long range. The Tigers would come no closer the rest of the way. A Mark Williams dunk off an assist from Moore would highlight a 20-6 Duke run and with 5:13 remaining the Blue Devils would enjoy a 75-53 lead. A Ben Middlebrooks dunk with 1:32 left would be the Tigers' final basket.