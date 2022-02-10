 TigerIllustrated - Clemson drops to .500 after 82-64 loss to No. 7 Duke
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-10 21:37:26 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Clemson drops to .500 after 82-64 loss to No. 7 Duke

Tigerillustrated.com
Tigerillustrated.com

SHOP for officially-licensed Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

Clemson dropped its third straight Thursday night in a game where it was outclassed for much of the evening against No. 7 Duke. The 82-64 loss dropped Clemson to 12-12 on the season and 4-9 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Duke (20-4, 10-3), who was upset by Clemson the last time the two teams met in Littlejohn Coliseum two years ago, never trailed Thursday night.

The Blue Devils, led by Trevor Keels' game-high 25 points, drew first blood on a Paolo Banchero jumper nearly two minutes in. Clemson's P.J. Hall would quickly respond with a dunk on the next possession.

The two teams were tied at four points apiece on a second free throw conversion by Al-Amir Dawes with just under three minutes expired. From there, Duke went on a 14-2 run, enjoying an 18-6 advantage following a Jeremy Roach layup with 11:55 remaining before intermission.

Clemson guard David Collins is shown here colliding with Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. Thursday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.
Clemson guard David Collins is shown here colliding with Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. Thursday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

Another dunk by Hall nearly three minutes later capped an 8-0 run by the Tigers, but Duke would immediately respond with a 9-0 run of its own, maintaining a comfortable advantage into the break.

With 3:01 left before halftime, David Collins was ejected for a flagrant foul on Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. Collins subsequently apologized to Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Moore, who finished with eight points on 3-of-9 shooting, would remain in the game. The Blue Devils would carry a comfortable 38-27 lead into the break.

Clemson scored the first two baskets of the second half and would trail just 45-40 at the 16:38 mark after Dawes hit from long range. The Tigers would come no closer the rest of the way.

A Mark Williams dunk off an assist from Moore would highlight a 20-6 Duke run and with 5:13 remaining the Blue Devils would enjoy a 75-53 lead. A Ben Middlebrooks dunk with 1:32 left would be the Tigers' final basket.

The Blue Devils shot 49.2-percent from the floor and hit 9-of-22 baskets (40.9%) from long range while the Tigers shot just 37.9% and connected on just 5-of-18 (27.8%) from three-point range.

Three players joined Keels in scoring double figures for Duke - Williams (16 points), Banchero (15) and A.J. Griffin (12).

Hall's 17 points led Clemson in scoring. Hall, who now has 23 consecutive games of reaching double figures in scoring, was 6-of-15 shooting. Naz Bohannon and Chase Hunter added 13 points apiece for the Tigers while true freshman forward Ian Schieffelin got his first career start. The Loganville (Ga.) native pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell fell to 3-12 all-time vs. Duke.

Duke, now the second ACC team to reach 20 wins this season, joining Wake Forest, will travel to Boston College (9-13, 4-8) on Saturday, while the Tigers will draw Notre Dame (17-7, 10-3) at home. The game is set for a 7:00 p.m. tip and will be televised by the ACC Network.

SHOP for officially-licensed Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}