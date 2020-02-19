CLEMSON | In his first career appearance, freshman Nick Hoffmann pitched 3.0 scoreless innings in relief to lead Clemson to a 3-2 victory over Furman at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the home-and-home season series, improved to 4-0, while the Paladins dropped to 2-3. The two teams play at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. on April 14. ALSO SEE: Clemson's 2020 signees | Clemson's junior commitments

Clemson will go into the weekend a perfect 4-0 on the season. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

Hoffmann (1-0) earned the win by yielding two hits, no runs and no walks with three strikeouts. Carson Spiers pitched the ninth inning to record his second save of the season. Furman reliever Matthew Marchal (0-1) suffered the loss. Furman took advantage of three walks and two errors to score two runs in the top of the first inning without a hit, then James Parker responded with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning.