Clemson edges N.C. State 70-65 for 10th win

N.C. State (8-8) dropped to 1-4 in conference play, which places the Pack 12th in league standings.

Clemson (10-5, 2-2) was led by sophomore big man P.J. Hall , who posted 20 points and five rebounds on 10-of-16 shooting. Hall entered Saturday's game third among sophomores in the Atlantic Coast Conference in PER (Player Efficiency Rating).

After dropping its first game of 2022 to Virginia on Tuesday, Clemson bounced back Saturday for its 10th win of the season, edging N.C. State 70-65 in Raleigh. It marked the Tigers' second straight win over the Wolfpack.

The Tigers got off to a slow start Saturday, as N.C. State opened with three straight three-point jumpers.

Clemson got on the board with 16:42 remaining in the first half on a Hall layup, trailing 9-2 early.

A dunk by Hall with 7:59 remaining before intermission pulled Clemson to within one. The Tigers would capture their first lead of the game nearly a minute later following a basket by David Collins. Collins turned in just five points on a 2-of-6 shooting effort but hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds.

Clemson did not relinquish its lead for the remainder of the half and in fact opened an eight-point advantage with 4:47 remaining following a Naz Bohannon free throw conversion. N.C. State would then go on a 10-4 run, led by two Thomas Allen baskets. Allen scored 10 points.

After holding a 30-28 edge at the half, the Tigers quickly fell behind after a Dereon Seabron three-pointer. The Pack went on to hold a narrow 33-32 lead shortly thereafter but the Tigers would recapture an advantage before the two teams were tied for a final time with 9:09 remaining.

Clemson's largest lead (62-53) of the game came with 3:31 remaining following a Chase Hunter jumper. Hunter was a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor and added seven points on the afternoon.

The Pack narrowed the Tigers' advantage to 68-65 with one second to go on a Casey Morsell three-point conversion, but two Nick Honor shots at the foul line would be the final scoring of the contest, sealing a 70-65 Clemson victory.

The Pack shot just 31.7-percent from the floor, converting 9-of-28 three-pointers (32.1%). State was 18-of-23 (78.3%) from the foul line. State was led by Seabron's game-high 27 points.

The Tigers shot 49.1% from the floor, converting 3-of-10 shots from long range and closing with an 11-13 clip from the foul line, good for 84.6%. Al-Amir Dawes joined Hall in double-figures for the Tigers, scoring 16 points.

The win lifted Brad Brownell's all-time record to 10-10 versus N.C. State.

N.C. State will travel to Louisville next Wednesday, January 12, to face the Cardinals in a 9:00 p.m. tip.

The Tigers will remain on the road for game No. 16, this time to square off against Notre Dame in South Bend next Wednesday. The game is set for a 7:00 p.m. tip.

