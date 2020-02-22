CLEMSON | Elijah Henderson hit a walkoff single with one out in the 10th inning to score Mac Starbuck, lifting Clemson to a 1-0 victory over Stony Brook at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 6-0 on the season, while the Seawolves dropped to 1-5. ALSO SEE: Clemson's 2020 signees | Clemson's junior commitments

Davis Sharpe pitched six innings of shutout baseball Saturday. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

Starbuck grounded a one-out single up the middle in the 10th inning and Kier Meredith followed with a walk. Henderson then lined a single to right-center to score Starbuck from second base. Henderson was 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and a hit-by-pitch in the game, as he reached base in all five plate appearances. Davis Sharpe pitched another gem, as he allowed just five hits, no runs and no walks with six strikeouts. Nick Clayton (1-0) earned his first career win by pitching the final 2.0 innings, yielding two hits, no runs and no walks with three strikeouts.