We're well into the portal and pay-for-play era, and Clemson's football program is well thought of again.

Because the fruition of Dabo Swinney's slow-cook talent-procurement method, combined with the Tigers finally getting truly serious about portal acquisitions, combined with Swinney's recent big-splash hire of Tom Allen, have brought a bit of a thaw in the cold, ironclad judgments that came from the major media voices in recent years.

CLEMSON ENJOYING HIGH PROFILE IN EARLY 2025