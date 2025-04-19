Clemson enjoying nation's No. 2 recruiting class, but Tigers not done

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Reports of Clemson Football's death in recruiting might have been greatly exaggerated.

As the Tigers suffered a half-dozen decommitments last fall and summer, questions justifiably surfaced about their viability in this transactional landscape.

Culture and principles are well and good. But it's a bottom-line business, and if you can't close the deal with talent, then that's a problem.

But it's a new day for Clemson Football, as it enjoys the nation's No. 2 ranked recruiting class currently. And with more highly-regarded commitments on the way.

