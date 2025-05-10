No. 6 Clemson drops game two to Duke 15-10

The Blue Devils, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 34-16 overall and 15-11 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 38-14 overall and 15-11 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- Duke scored 10 runs in the seventh inning to defeat No. 6 Clemson 15-10 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

AJ Gracia hit a towering solo homer in the top of the first inning, then Josh Paino answered with a long three-run homer, his 10th of the year, in the bottom of the first inning. The Tigers added three more runs in the frame, capped by Andrew Ciufo’s two-out, run-scoring single.

Macon Winslow belted a solo homer in the second inning, then Gracia led off the third inning with a long home run, his second of the game. The Blue Devils added a run in the frame on Ben Rounds’ two-out single to narrow Clemson’s lead to 6-4. Rounds cut Clemson’s lead in half when he led off the fifth inning with a homer.

Duke took advantage of an error on a potential inning-ending double play grounder to score 10 unearned runs on four hits in the top of the seventh inning, including the go-ahead runs on Jake Hyde’s two-out single, as nine of the 10 runs came with two outs.

Cam Cannarella extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning, then Jack Crighton followed with a bases-loaded walk. The Tigers added two more runs in the frame on an error.

Duke outhit Clemson 13-10.

Reid Easterly (8-1) earned the win, while Jacob McGovern (3-1) suffered the loss.

Clemson used seven pitchers on the afternoon. Drew Titsworth (3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) got the start, while T.P. Wentworth (0 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 BB), Talan Bell (1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K), Joe Allen (0.2 IP, 3 BB, 1 K), Chance Fitzgerald (0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER) and Hudson Lee (2 IP, 1 BB, 5 K) joined McGovern in drawing relief work.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.