CLEMSON | Donald Hansis went 3-for-4 with two homers and six RBIs to lead College of Charleston to an 11-2 victory over No. 21 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. The Cougars, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 8-2, while the Tigers dropped to 9-3. The two teams close the season series on March 31 at Segra Park in Columbia, S.C.

Mack Anglin surrendered four earned runs in 1.1 innings of work Wednesday. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

Hansis lined a two-out grand slam in the first inning, then Ari Sechopoulos laced a two-run homer in the third inning. Hansis led off the sixth inning with his second homer of the game. The Cougars added four runs in the seventh inning.