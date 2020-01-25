LOUISVILLE, Ky. | Darius Perry set career highs with 19 points and five 3-pointers, and No. 6 Louisville rolled over Clemson 80-62 Saturday for its sixth consecutive victory. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! The Cardinals (17-3, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away with an 18-0 first-half run and shot 66% before halftime. Louisville hit 10 of 21 from long range for the game, including Perry’s two 3s before the big spurt ended in a 31-9 lead. That advantage held easily even as Louisville shot 28% in the second half. ALSO SEE: Tigerillustrated.com's Predictions For 2020 | Clemson's junior commitments Perry finished 7 of 12 from the field and 5 of 6 from deep to surpass his previous high of 17 points last reached against Vermont on Nov. 16, 2018. The junior point guard also had five rebounds.

Tevin Mack led Clemson in rebounds (8) Saturday at Louisville, but in an 18-point loss to the Cardinals. (AP)

Freshman Samuell Williamson scored 14 points off the bench, Steven Enoch had 11 points with seven rebounds, and Jordan Nwora scored 10 points as Louisville avoided becoming the Tigers’ latest upset victim. Clemson (10-9, 4-5) had won four of five, including victories at North Carolina and over then-No. 3 Duke.

Clyde Trapp had 11 points for the Tigers, who shot just 34.4% and were outrebounded 41-29. Tevin Mack was just 3-for-13 from the floor, 0-6 from three-point range. Aamir Simms added just four points on 1-of-7 shooting.