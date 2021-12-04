Clemson falls to Miami 80-75

Box score

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Sam Waardenburg scored a career-high 18 points and Miami used a late 12-0 run to edge Clemson 80-75 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Clemson led all the way in this traditionally tight match, opening the biggest lead as Chase Hunter scored four points in a 9-3 run that made it 70-61 with 5:02 to play.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Hurricanes stormed back, starting with a Waardenburg 3-pointer and a layup, and taking the lead for the first time, 71-70, on a Jordan Miller three-pointer with 2:55 to play.

Isaiah Wong bumped Miami’s lead to 78-73 with two free throws at 11.9 seconds and Waardenburg added two at 5.6 seconds. David Collins made a layup with a second to go to make the final margin 5.

It marked the 17th time in the 32 meetings between the teams the game was decided by five points or less. Nine straight games have been decided by single digits and the last seven by a total of 28 points.