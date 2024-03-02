Led by Burton's 21 points, Notre Dame (12-17, 7-11 ACC) made it five wins in its last six games, upsetting the Tigers (20-9, 10-8 ACC), 69-62, Saturday night in Purcelll Pavilion.

Markus Burton and the Fighting Irish continued to assume the role of spoiler.

Clemson hoped its trip to South Bend might provide breathing room down the stretch for an ACC double bye.

With 1:29 left to play in the second half, the Irish began to create separation in a back and forth affair. Notre Dame found Braeden Shrewsberry at the top right side of the key to seal the deal from deep.

PJ Hall missed a hook shot on the other end and the Irish didn't look back.

On a night where the Tigers missed Jack Clark's defensive edge, the visiting team did enough to hold the Irish in check in his absence. Notre Dame shot just above 40 percent from the field, while converting 36 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite holding Notre Dame close all evening, it was Clemson's struggles from deep that proved to be the difference maker.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Tigers shot 17.8 percent from long range, only converting five of their 28 three pointers. Clemson, which still led for 25:39 minutes, found relative success inside, but it was not enough to overcome the surging Irish.

As Clemson faced a struggle from outside, it was Hall who was able to rediscover some offensive firepower. Hall finished with 21 points, a game-high, shooting 8-19 from the field. He wasn't able to break away from the team's struggles from deep, only making two of his 10 shots from beyond the arc.

Our off topics forum

While the Tigers struggled to find offensive consistency, it was Burton's hot shooting that gave the Irish an advantage. Burton, who also finished with 21 points, has scored 20 points or more in his last three games.

Ian Schieffelin finished with 10 points and a game high 14 rebounds.

Chauncey Wiggins recorded 12 points in his return to the starting lineup.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell fell to 3-9 all-time against Notre Dame.

Clemson returns to Littlejohn for a rematch against the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

BIG FEBRUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!