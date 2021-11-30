Clemson falls to Rutgers 74-64 in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Clemson entered Tuesday night's Big Ten/ACC Challenge hoping to avenge a narrow loss to Rutgers from last year's NCAA Tournament meeting, but it was the Scarlet Knights (4-3) who again left the court on top, this time with a 74-64 victory.

The Tigers (5-3) had three players reach double figures but were led by South Florida transfer David Collins, who turned in 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Collins also added a game-high 10 rebounds.

Clemson got off to a slow start, falling to an 0-6 deficit before a Nick Honor three-point jumper at the 18:19 mark.

The Tigers would briefly take a 7-6 lead on a second Hunter Tyson free throw at the 15:44 mark and would hold a narrow lead over Rutgers twice more in the first half before relinquishing an advantage for good.

The Scarlet Knights, led by Ron Harper Jr.'s game-high 26 points, held a 33-25 advantage at intermission. Harper was joined by three other teammates in double figures - Caleb McConnell (16 points), Clifford Omoruyi (11) and Aundre Hyatt (11). Both Harper and Omoruyi added nine rebounds apiece.

Clemson cut the Scarlet Knights' deficit to one with 12:25 remaining following a Chase Hunter layup, but would get no closer the rest of the way.

Tyson (10 points) and P.J. Hall (10), who spent the evening in foul trouble, joined Collins in double figures for the Tigers. Naz Bohannon added eight points off the bench.

The Tigers shot 39-percent from the floor and managed just 4-of-18 (22.2%) conversions from long range. Rutgers shot 43.3%, converting 7-of-19 (36.8%) three-point attempts.

Clemson now holds a 12-10 record all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Tigers begin conference play on Saturday with a trip to Miami (4-3). The game is set for a noon tipoff and will be televised by the ACC Network.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more later.