Clemson fends off Stony Brook in 3-1 win
CLEMSON | Pinch-hitter Bryar Hawkins drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning to score the go-ahead run in Clemson's 3-1 victory over Stony Brook at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 7-0, while the Seawolves dropped to 1-6.
In the fifth inning, Dylan Brewer lined a two-out single, stole second, advanced to third on an error and scored on a balk.
The Seawolves scored for the first time in the series in the seventh inning after a costly Tiger error when Shane Paradine lofted a sacrifice fly to snap Clemson's 33 scoreless innings pitched streak over four games.
In the eighth inning, two two-out hit-by-pitches and a walk loaded the bases, then Hawkins walked to score Kier Meredith.
Bryce Teodosio added a run-scoring single in the frame.
Carson Spiers (1-0) pitched the final 2.1 innings to earn the win, while Brandon Bonanno (0-1) suffered the loss.
The Tigers conclude their eight-game homestand against East Tennessee State on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.
