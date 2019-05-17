THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Maybe you had some uneasy feelings when you heard John Swofford urging ACC fans to "demand" that their cable providers carry the ACC Network.

Maybe you even laughed out loud when you read Swofford's take that the ACC Network is "must-see television."

Maybe the aforementioned responses are extreme, possibly even unfair given that the ACC owns the most recent national titles in football and basketball.

It's quite possible, perhaps even likely, that these ongoing negotiations get resolved at the 11th hour and this ends up being a speck in the rear-view mirror as the ACC successfully implements a network and brings an additional -- and much-needed -- revenue stream.

But gosh, is it hard not to be skeptical? It it not reasonable to be at least a little concerned that the ACC might be aiming a little too high if its standard for success is the gobs of money the SEC Network brought in upon its launch?