THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Spring practice ended seven weeks ago. Nine weeks remain before Clemson's football team will reconvene for the grind of August camp.

Tigerillustrated.com is taking a position-by-position pulse of things moving into the rest of summer.

Last week: Running backs, linebackers, receivers and defensive tackles.

This week so far: Quarterbacks, cornerbacks, tight ends/H-backs and defensive ends.

Today: Offensive tackles.