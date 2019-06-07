THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

I would like to first define 'closing the gap.' Because there are no signs of Clemson's football program sliding back as Dabo Swinney prepares for his 11th full season as head coach. In fact, the Tigers have only strengthened their position over the last four years.

Closing the gap, in my view, means being a lot more competitive. It means putting forth a legitimate challenge. It means getting past the first few rounds of a heavyweight fight.

Before I go further, I want to point out something I heard from Virginia head football coach George Welsh in the mid 1990's after his program became the first ACC member to knock off Florida State after the Seminoles joined the league.