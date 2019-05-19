Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Coaches who are troubled by the ramifications of the NCAA transfer portal aren't necessarily authoritarian figures who want total control of the athletes under them.

While there's irrevocable momentum toward giving student-athletes more rights and protections, it's also possible that the velocity of change is so high that it produces overcorrections.

That's the feeling from this corner as we assess the gobs of portal residents who haven't received offers from Power 5 schools, according to reports.

While it's important to let these kids explore opportunities if things aren't working out at the present schools, it's also important to acknowledge how often misguided decisions are made.