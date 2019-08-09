BOOTH UPDATE
The rave reviews of Andrew Booth have generated a lot of excitement, for sure.
Multiple people have told us he looks and plays a lot like Trayvon Mullen -- he's fast, he's physical and he has excellent instincts.
