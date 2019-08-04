News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-04 14:05:03 -0500') }} football

AUGUST CAMP: Sunday Evening Update

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

The duck test suggested freshman Greg Williams would probably be a defensive end, and a defensive end he already is.

Williams (6-4, 236), a Swansea native, was offered a year ago at the Dabo Swinney Camp after working out at linebacker for defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

We’re getting into semantics a bit, but Clemson's staff does incorporate its edge players as stand-up linebackers on various assignments. A higher percentage, they line up as defensive ends, by letter of the football law.

