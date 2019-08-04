AUGUST CAMP: Sunday Evening Update
The duck test suggested freshman Greg Williams would probably be a defensive end, and a defensive end he already is.
Williams (6-4, 236), a Swansea native, was offered a year ago at the Dabo Swinney Camp after working out at linebacker for defensive coordinator Brent Venables.
We’re getting into semantics a bit, but Clemson's staff does incorporate its edge players as stand-up linebackers on various assignments. A higher percentage, they line up as defensive ends, by letter of the football law.
