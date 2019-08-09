THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

One of Dabo Swinney's most frequently repeated phrases of this offseason as it relates to the freshmen is his command to the staff to "meet them where they are."

In essence, it's the coaches' job to come up with a plan for each player based on his strengths, weaknesses and such. It's their responsibility to put their players on the best possible developmental path.

This philosophy could be viewed also as a luxury, because most teams out there aren't in position to methodically groom each of their newcomers. In quite a few cases, the freshmen are automatically on the fast track because there's no one in front of them. That often brings pressure to perform before they're in position to perform.