{{ timeAgo('2019-08-10 06:55:45 -0500') }} football

What we are looking for in today's scrimmage

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson will conduct a stadium scrimmage today for what amounts to the halfway point in August camp.

One can find points of intrigue across the field and depth chart. But we’re interested to hear which of the lines – offense or defense – is deemed the opening scrimmage victor.

Clemson’s offensive line is composed mostly of established veterans, albeit a couple in relatively new places. The defensive line features the next wave of replacements, most of whom we recognize more for their potential than production.

Mario Goodrich played in 14 of Clemson's 15 games a year ago. (Tigerillustrated.com)
{{ article.author_name }}