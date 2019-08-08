Less than one week into fall camp in Clemson, we can now safely state that one true freshman in particular has exceeded our expectations. And we've got valid reasons why after talking with contacts over the last 24 hours.

Why the arrow continues to point upward on projected defensive end starter Logan Rudolph and for the first time this week we've got the latest on true freshman linebacker Kane Patterson.

AUGUST CAMP: Thursday Evening Update

