When midyear enrollees participated in their opening practice Feb. 27, we shared how Tyler Davis had sat at the front of the defensive tackle line during stretching drills – a place typically reserved for a top veteran on the depth chart – only for Dabo Swinney to come over and kindly point Davis to his spot down the chain.

In due time, we wrote. In due time … a few paragraphs below our photo caption: “Might not be too long before Tyler Davis is sandwiched with projected starters Jordan Williams and Nyles Pinckney.”

One week through camp, Davis isn’t being billed as a starter yet.