THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Jeff Scott was throwing to his receivers on a high-point drill early in Friday's practice, watching his wealth of talent soar to grab jump balls with no one covering.

Frank Ladson leaped high and made the catch but slipped and fell to the turf as he came down.

"Get up," Scott joked as Ladson laughed. "We might need to give you three legs."