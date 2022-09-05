PUBLISHER's NOTE: Tigerillustrated.com will briefly suspend the Monday Insider on Labor Day before resuming the feature on Monday, September 12.

One thing we neglected to check on recently at the close of camp was how the tackling held up in practice over the last few weeks.

Yes, you sort of take that part for granted when you have a group that's as strong, talented and athletic as this one.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Yet in general a season opener tends to be ripe for some of the detail things that are honed over the course of a season.

This team, and every team, has spent the last eight months looking at itself and competing against itself. The dynamic becomes different when you're defending plays you haven't seen, and ball-carriers whose tendencies you don't know like the back of your hand.