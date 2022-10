Ahead of tonight's top 10 matchup between No. 5 Clemson and No. 10 N.C. State in Death Valley, Tigerillustrated.com has additional team-related intel and insight to release to subscribers in this game day feature.

CLEMSON FOOTBALL GAME DAY NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

NOW AVAILABLE: 2022 NIKE Pegasus Shoes in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!