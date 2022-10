We have more on Clemson's injury situation tonight as it prepares to face Florida State in a primetime showdown in Tallahassee.

Additional intel on true freshman wide receiver Adam Randall, true freshman offensive tackle Blake Miller and other pertinent team-related nuggets we release to subscribers.

CLEMSON FOOTBALL GAMEDAY NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON gear at THE TIGER FAN SHOP HERE!