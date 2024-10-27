Advertisement

Recruiting Big Board: Linebacker

Recruiting Big Board: Linebacker

In this IN-DEPTH feature we've got an inside look at the top linebacker prospects on Clemson's recruiting board.

 • Paul Strelow
Thursday Clemson Football Insider

Thursday Clemson Football Insider

Tiger Illustrated's third major Insider of the week is here! Always loaded with intel. Always a must-read.

 • Paul Strelow
Room to improve

Room to improve

Clemson ranks just 61st nationally in total defense. Today we put the Tigers' leaky defense under the microscope as ...

 • Larry Williams
Recruiting Big Board: Wide Receiver

Recruiting Big Board: Wide Receiver

In this IN-DEPTH feature we've got an inside look at the top wide receiver prospects on Clemson's recruiting board.

 • Paul Strelow
Midweek Clemson Football Insider

Midweek Clemson Football Insider

Tiger Illustrated's second major Insider of the week is here! Always loaded with intel. Always a must-read.

 • Paul Strelow

Published Oct 27, 2024
Clemson Football: Our Midseason Grades - Part 2
Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

No. 11 Clemson (6-1, 5-0) is just over the halfway mark of the 2024 season.

In the final installment of this two-part, weekend, series Tigerillustrated.com has more team intel to share with subscribers, as well as our midseason grades for each position.

PICTURED on the front page: Veteran defensive tackle and Hartsville (S.C.) native DeMonte Capehart.

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: OUR MIDSEASON GRADES - PART 2 (For subscribers-only)

