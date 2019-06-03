THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As we’ve harped, the Dabo Swinney Camp kicks off Tuesday with the first of two three-day sessions held on consecutive weeks.

We’ve brought to light that Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International receiver Ajou Ajou and Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood future four-star 2021 linebacker Junior Colson will be among the headlining one-day participants Tuesday.