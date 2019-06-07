News More News
The latest on Burton

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson hit a home run last summer when it offered a relatively under-the-radar Kentucky offensive lineman who has since approached a top-50 ranking.

The Tigers have rinsed and repeated with one of his teammates, albeit a prospect who already owns a much higher recruiting profile.

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2021 interior lineman Jager Burton scored a Clemson offer Thursday immediately after his three-day showing at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

