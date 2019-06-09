THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

While Clemson's coaching staff spent much of last week hosting campers and adding to its offer boards for both 2020 and 2021, its No. 1-ranked recruiting class came out of Rivals.com's rankings week still clearly ahead of the competition.

The Tigers entered the second week of June with the nation's top-ranked recruiting class, as expected. The Tigers also still own the nation's most five-star acquisitions (5) and a nation-leading 4.18 star rating average.

The question is will the momentum continue?