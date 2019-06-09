Is Clemson still in line to sign the nation's No. 1 recruiting class?
While Clemson's coaching staff spent much of last week hosting campers and adding to its offer boards for both 2020 and 2021, its No. 1-ranked recruiting class came out of Rivals.com's rankings week still clearly ahead of the competition.
The Tigers entered the second week of June with the nation's top-ranked recruiting class, as expected. The Tigers also still own the nation's most five-star acquisitions (5) and a nation-leading 4.18 star rating average.
The question is will the momentum continue?
"To me Clemson is the team to beat for the No 1 class because of the talent they already have and some of the elite prospects they are still involved with," Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell told Tigerillustrated.com this weekend.
