News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-09 07:10:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Is Clemson still in line to sign the nation's No. 1 recruiting class?

Cris Ard • TigerIllustrated
Publisher

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

While Clemson's coaching staff spent much of last week hosting campers and adding to its offer boards for both 2020 and 2021, its No. 1-ranked recruiting class came out of Rivals.com's rankings week still clearly ahead of the competition.

The Tigers entered the second week of June with the nation's top-ranked recruiting class, as expected. The Tigers also still own the nation's most five-star acquisitions (5) and a nation-leading 4.18 star rating average.

The question is will the momentum continue?

Rmpg0gywpvepiiefanks
Rivals100 defensive back R.J. Mickens of Southlake (TX) is one of 11 four-star commits in Clemson's 2020 recruiting class. (Sam Spiegelman)

"To me Clemson is the team to beat for the No 1 class because of the talent they already have and some of the elite prospects they are still involved with," Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell told Tigerillustrated.com this weekend.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}